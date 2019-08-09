Southern Copper's Tia Maria project permit suspended

Peru's government pulls a U-turn and suspends a recently issued construction permit for Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) $1.4B Tia Maria mining project.

The permit will be suspended while government officials evaluate its legality along with objections from local authorities in the Arequipa region where Tia Maria would be built, a review that likely will take 2-3 months, Peru's Energy and Mines Minister says.

The mine, which is expected to produce 120K metric tons/year of copper, has triggered violent protests by area residents that also have blocked copper shipments from the port of Matarani.