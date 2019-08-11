Warning issued over Hong Kong's economy

Hong Kong is entering "a very difficult economic environment" as trade declines and growth slows, according to the city's financial secretary.

"Industries like retail, catering and transportation have taken a hit because of the recent violent unrest, with significant revenue drops," Paul Chan wrote on his official blog. "The depressed feeling in society is affecting consumer industries to different degrees."

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters rallied on Sunday, defying a police ban on marches in the Chinese-controlled territory and continuing a tense weekend of demonstrations which saw police fire teargas overnight.

