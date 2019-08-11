Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project

Shooting down earlier rumors, Iraq's oil ministry said Saturday it was still in talks with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) over a major deal to improve the country's southern oil infrastructure.

Reuters on Thursday cited five senior Iraqi oil officials as saying that Iraq was close to reaching a deal with BP (NYSE:BP) and Eni (NYSE:E) for an export pipeline project that was initially planned as part of a $53B mega-deal with ExxonMobil.

The deal with Eni and BP, however, is limited to two seabed oil pipelines.