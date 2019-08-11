Barrick Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+21.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.