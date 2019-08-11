Stars Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655.97M (+59.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.