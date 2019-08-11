Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire

A devastating fire at Tyson Foods' (NYSE:TSN) beef processing plant in Holcomb, Kan., finally is under control after causing significant damage to the facility.

TSN says the plant will remain closed indefinitely, forcing 3,800 workers off the job for the foreseeable future; the company says it will provide "some guaranteed pay."

The cattle market could respond negatively to the fire, but the impact would depend on how long the plant stays closed, according to an independent trader cited by Reuters.

A prolonged closure could force the company to move cattle to another facility, which could result in additional cost.

ETFs: COW, UBC