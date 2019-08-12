Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger

The boards of CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) were negotiating late into Sunday night, trying to hash out a price for their long-awaited all-stock merger, Bloomberg reports.

The companies aim to announce a merger by Monday, although the timing could slip into Tuesday, capping years of failed merger attempts and board infighting.

Shari Redstone, whose family investment vehicle National Amusements controls both companies, would become chairman of the combined entity, while Viacom CEO Bob Bakish would lead the firm as CEO.