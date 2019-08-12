Cathay Pacific sacks staff over Hong Kong protests

Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) shares slid 4.5% in Hong Kong after the carrier sacked staff who joined anti-government protests in the Asian financial hub.

Two airport employees were fired and a pilot was suspended as Beijing stepped up its efforts to pull Hong Kong business into line over the increasingly violent demonstrations.

The rallies, which were started to protest a bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China, have snowballed into a democracy movement, with some even demanding full autonomy from Beijing.