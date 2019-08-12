Hong Kong airport shutdown, Cathay Pacific sacks staff

Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) shares slid 4.5% in Hong Kong after the carrier sacked staff who joined anti-government protests in the Asian financial hub.

Two airport employees were fired and a pilot was suspended as Beijing stepped up its efforts to pull Hong Kong business into line over the increasingly violent demonstrations.

The rallies, which were started to protest a bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China, have snowballed into a democracy movement, with some even demanding full autonomy from Beijing.

Flights were also canceled at the Hong Kong International Airport for the remainder of Monday as thousands of protesters disrupted operations, while the Hang Seng index slid 0.4%.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK