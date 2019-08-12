South Korea to downgrade Japan trade ties

South Korea has moved to downgrade Japan from its list of most trusted trading partners while also seeking talks to end a months-long spat that has hurt economic ties between the two countries.

It plans to split its fast-track category into two and initially put Japan as the only country in the second one, a move that comes less than two weeks after Japan removed South Korea from its list of "white nations" considered safe enough to export strategic materials to.

The dispute has undermined the economic outlook of South Korea, which is already struggling to cope with the U.S.-China trade war.

ETFs: EWY, KF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, KOR, HEWY, FLKR, DXJ, EWJ, DFJ, DBJP, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, JAMF, BBJP, FLJH, FLJP