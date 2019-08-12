Tesla catches fire after hitting tow truck

A Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric car caught fire after crashing into a tow truck on a Moscow motorway late Saturday, although it was not possible to tell which model it was.

Two small explosions also occurred within a few seconds of each other.

The company stood by safety claims for its Model 3 last week in the face of regulatory scrutiny, while documents showed the top U.S. automotive safety watchdog issued at least five subpoenas since last year seeking information about crashes involving the company’s vehicles.