Stifel to acquire George K. Baum & Company

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to acquire certain assets of George K. Baum & Company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and it is expected to close in Q419.

“This transaction brings GKB’s nationally recognized municipal securities business to Stifel and further strengthens Stifel’s ability to provide top tier service to municipal issuer clients and non-profit borrowers. Further, GKB’s regional and sector focused practices provide a unique fit with Stifel’s existing public finance structure and a strong foundation to grow our businesses,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.