Aptinyx Q2 top-line down 57%
Aug. 12, 2019 6:49 AM ETAptinyx Inc. (APTX)APTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Aptinyx (APTX) Q2 results: Revenues: $0.9M (-57.1%).
- Net Loss: ($12.1M) (+9.0%); loss/share: ($0.36) (+80.3%); Quick Assets: $124.9M (-17.1%).
- Upcoming Milestones:
- Initiation of Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic neuropathy and fibromyalgia in 2H 2019.
- Initiation of Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in patients with mild cognitive impairment in Parkinson’s disease in 2H 2019.
- Completion of, and reporting top-line data from, Phase 2 first-in-patient study of NYX-783 in PTSD in 2H 2020.
- Update: Shares are up 12% premarket.
- Previously: Aptinyx EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (Aug. 12)