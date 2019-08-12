Aptinyx Q2 top-line down 57%

Aug. 12, 2019 6:49 AM ETAptinyx Inc. (APTX)APTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Aptinyx (APTX) Q2 results: Revenues: $0.9M (-57.1%).
  • Net Loss: ($12.1M) (+9.0%); loss/share: ($0.36) (+80.3%); Quick Assets: $124.9M (-17.1%).
  • Upcoming Milestones:
  • Initiation of Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic neuropathy and fibromyalgia in 2H 2019.
  • Initiation of Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in patients with mild cognitive impairment in Parkinson’s disease in 2H 2019.
  • Completion of, and reporting top-line data from, Phase 2 first-in-patient study of NYX-783 in PTSD in 2H 2020.
  • Update: Shares are up 12% premarket.
  • Previously: Aptinyx EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (Aug. 12)
