Healthcare 

Chemesis to launch tobacco-free smokeless cannabis chew

|About: Chemesis International Inc. (CADMF)|By:, SA News Editor

Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF) will begin to manufacture, package and distribute its own line of tobacco-free smokeless cannabis and hemp derived chew with initial launch and commercialization in U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

This new product will provide consumers a smoke-free alternative that has precise dosing and which is convenient and discrete.

The product will also offer quick onset through absorption via oral lining directly to the buccal artery, a delivery method that bypasses the liver, in addition to providing users a fast onset.

The new hemp derived chew product will be available in multiple flavors. These products are expected to be available by early Q4 2019.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox