Chemesis to launch tobacco-free smokeless cannabis chew

Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF) will begin to manufacture, package and distribute its own line of tobacco-free smokeless cannabis and hemp derived chew with initial launch and commercialization in U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.
This new product will provide consumers a smoke-free alternative that has precise dosing and which is convenient and discrete.
The product will also offer quick onset through absorption via oral lining directly to the buccal artery, a delivery method that bypasses the liver, in addition to providing users a fast onset.
The new hemp derived chew product will be available in multiple flavors. These products are expected to be available by early Q4 2019.
