Mid-stage study underway for Mallinckrodt's MNK-6106 in liver disease

The first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) MN-6106 (L-ornithine phenylacetate) compared to Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) Xifaxan (rifaximin) in patients with liver cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

The endpoints are the absolute and percent change in plasma ammonia from baseline from day 0 to day 5. The study should be completed by Q1 2020.

The company acquired the rights to MN-6106, an ammonia scavenger, via its acquisition of Ocera Therapeutics in December 2017.

Recruiting for a Phase 3 study in patients with acute HE should commence by year-end.