Tullow Oil makes large oil discovery off Guyana

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) +17.2% in London trade after announcing an oil discovery at its Jethro-1 exploration well, drilled at the Orinduik block offshore Guyana.

"It looks like we have a long-term business in Guyana," says CEO Paul McDade, referring to the well the company expects will produce at least 100M recoverable barrels of oil, more than previously expected.

The discovery follows recent exploration successes by Exxon Mobil in the neighboring Stabroek block, with discovered oil reserves of more than 5B barrels.

Tullow operates the Orinduik block with a 60% stake, while Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF) each own 15%, with Qatar Petroleum holding the remaining 10%.