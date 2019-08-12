Twin River Worldwide on watch after New England softness drags on results

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) reports gross gaming revenue increased 26.5% in Q2 to $228M as the acquisition of Dover Downs factored in. The company did note softness in the overall New England gaming market throughout the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 7.1% to $47.46M to just miss the consensus estimate of $48.2M.

"We ended the second quarter with a rock solid balance sheet and, taking into account our very low net debt leverage, we have what we believe is one of the strongest capital structures in our industry," notes CFO Steve Capp.

Previously: Twin River Worldwide EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 12)