Genworth ends consent solicitation for outstanding notes

Genworth Holdings (NYSE:GNW) is terminating is previously announced consent solicitation proposing certain changes to rules governing its outstanding notes because it didn't receive consents from enough holders to make the changes.

Genworth intends to take alternative measures, as it deems appropriate, to ensure compliance with the indentures in connection with any potential sale of the company's interest in Genworth MI Canada, which operates Genworth's Canadian mortgage insurance business.

Genworth shares are down 2.8% in premarket trading.

