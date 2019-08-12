ChinaNet Online Holdings enters into a Securities Purchase Agreement, shares up 14% premarket

Under the Securities Purchase Agreement, ChinaNet-Online Holdings (NASDAQ:CNET) to issue an aggregate of 3,216,860 shares of common stock at $1.4927/share to selected investors for total of $4.8M on August 7.

“The private placement from our strategic investors will not only strengthen our capital position, but also enable us to leverage our strategic investors’ commercial and technological resources to accelerate the expansion of our company both in China and on a global scale,” commented Mr. Handong Cheng, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ChinaNet.