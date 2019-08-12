Morgan Stanley sees 58% upside in Genmab in premarket analyst action

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) initiated with Overweight rating and $30 (58% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Outperform rating and $23 price target at RBC. Shares up 1% premarket.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (38% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Initiated with Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (42% upside) price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Buy rating and $18 price target at Guggenheim. Initiated with Outperform rating at Evercore ISI. Initiated with Outperform rating and $28 price target at Raymond James.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with Overweight rating and $33 (17% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Initiated with Outperform rating and $31 price target at Wells Fargo. Initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (327% upside) price target at Alliance Global Partners.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) upgraded to Overweight with a $345 (16% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) upgraded to Outperform with a $13 (105% upside) price target at Baird.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Buy with a $160 (16% upside) price target at Argus Research.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) downgraded to Market Perform with a $23 (2% upside) price target at Wells Fargo.