CannAmerica inks deal with Swiss Lux Products for licensed products in Canada

CannAmerica Brands (OTCPK:CNNXF) has entered into a long-term licensing agreement and brand partnership with Swiss Lux Products, Inc. (Licensee).

Under the Agreement, Swiss Lux can use Company's Intellectual Property, Branding, and Formulation processes in exchange for a royalty on all sales of the Company's products within Canada.

The terms of the Agreement include the following:

the initial term of the Agreement will be for a period of 3 years;

the Licensee will purchase all un-infused consumable ingredients, packaging supplies, and branded hardware and follow formulations and processes provided by the Company;

during the first 180 days of the initial term, the Licensee will employ one full-time salesperson in Canada to promote, market, advertise, and sell the products.

Additionally, the Company has resolved to issue 1,250,000 new shares to certain directors, officers, and employees at a deemed price of $0.17 per share.