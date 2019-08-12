CannTrust down 25% premarket on regulatory issues at Vaughan facility

CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) slumps 25% premarket on modest volume in reaction to a recent audit by Health Canada that determined its Vaughan, Ontario facility is non-compliant with certain regulations.

Specific observations included the conversion of five rooms from operations to storage without regulatory approval, the construction of two new storage areas without regulatory approval, insufficient security controls, inadequate quality assurance investigations and controls, non-compliant standard operating procedures and the failure to retain certain documents and information that Health Canada needed to complete the audit in a timely manner.

A month ago, management voluntarily instituted a hold on cannabis sales and shipments while it works through the regulatory issues.