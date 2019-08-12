Micron dips on Citi's DRAM forecast

Citi analyst Christopher Danely reiterates a Sell rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU), believing that the DRAM downturn will last until H1 2020.

Danely says the current inventory level is at an all-time high of 153 days (historic average: 98 days), which increases the risk of EPS impact and a potential write-down.

The analyst would recommend MU if it traded back down in the low $30s. Longer term, Danely thinks the EPS could get back to its $11.74 peak and the stock could reach $60.