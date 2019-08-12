Argentina stocks on watch after Macri's upset defeat in primary vote

YPF -30% pre-market, as Argentina's stocks tumble in London and New York trade after a populist opposition candidate routed Pres. Macri in a shocking primary election result.

Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former Pres. Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, won by a much larger than expected margin over Macri, spooking investors who already were reducing exposure to Argentine assets ahead of the Oct. 27 presidential election.

Traders fear the election is a signal that the country may look to return to policies such as currency and capital controls, steering away from Macri's more market-friendly positions.

Among other U.S.-traded Argentina stocks: GGAL -35.5% , SUPV -37.3% , BMA -30.7% , PAM -28.5% , LOMA -25% , CEPU -19.1% , DESP -18.4% , MELI -4.2% , ARCO -3.8% .

ETF: ARGT