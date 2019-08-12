Realty Income splits $3.0B credit line into two multicurrency tranches

Realty Income (NYSE:O) amends its credit agreement to divide its $3.0B revolving credit facility into two multicurrency revolving facility tranches.

The facility now permits the company to borrow in up to six currencies (including U.S. dollars) under the $2.7B tranche and up to 14 currencies (including U.S. dollars) under the $300.0M tranche.

Current applicable margin for the revolving credit facility equals 0.775% per year for LIBOR loans and Foreign Currency Rate Loans.

Current commitment fee for the facility equals 0.125% per year based on the company's current investment grade credit ratings.