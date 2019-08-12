AC Immune collaborates with University of Pennsylvania for TDP-43 in neurodegenerative diseases

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has announced a research partnership with leading scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) focused on studying the pathological mechanisms of TDP-43 misfolding and aggregation.

The collaboration is aimed at deciphering the governing principles of how pathological forms of TDP-43 spread from neuron to neuron, in order to support the Company’s mission to develop novel therapeutic and diagnostic approaches against frontotemporal lobar degeneration and other neurodegenerative diseases.

AC Immune will contribute a two-year research grant to the laboratory of Dr. John Trojanowski and Dr. Virginia M.-Y. Lee.