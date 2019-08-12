Canada Goose Chief Product Officer to step down

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announces that Chief Product Officer Lee Turlington is leaving the company at the end of the year.

Woody Blackford will join the company this fall as the EVP, Design and Merchandising. Blackford will oversee the global design and merchandising organization with a continued focus on category expansion and innovation.

Blackford has a 25+ year track record in apparel, footwear and accessories, most recently serving as the VP of Global Design & Innovation at Columbia Sportswear Company.

Source: Press Release