Automakers split on hybrid strategy

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is exiting hybrids full stop as opposed to the strategy of Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Ford (NYSE:F) to expand U.S. hybrid offerings even as they work on their electric vehicle programs.

"If I had a dollar more to invest, would I spend it on a hybrid? Or would I spend it on the answer that we all know is going to happen, and get there faster and better than anybody else," GM President Mark Reuss explains to the The Wall Street Journal.

GM's all-in bet on EVs is similar to the strategy of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), with China a focus of both automakers. Meanwhile, Toyota and Ford still see hybrids as an interim solution for car buyers in the U.S. not yet ready to fully plug in.