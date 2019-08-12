Cyclerion reports Q2 results; updates data readouts in next 12 months

Aug. 12, 2019 8:27 AM ETCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)CYCNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) Q2 results: Revenues: $1.6M.
  • Net loss: ($32.3M) (-8.4%); loss/share: ($1.18) (-8.3%); Quick Assets: $141M.
  • Two praliciguat Phase 2 studies for diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) on track for data readouts in Q4 2019.
  • Phase 2 study of olinciguat in sickle cell disease on track for data readout in mid-2020.
  • Phase 1 study of IW-6463, central nervous system penetrant sGC stimulator is on track for data readout in Q4 2019.
  • Cyclerion will host a webcast event focused on praliciguat cardiometabolic programs on September 17 in New York City ahead of anticipated clinical results.
