Sysco +3% after profit beat

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reports case volume was up 0.4% in FQ4, driven higher by a 1.3% increase in local organic case volume.

Adjusted operating income was up 6% to $818M vs. $816M consensus.

Gross margin was up 3 bps during the quarter to 20.1% of sales vs 19.1% consensus. Food cost inflation was 2.5% in U.S. broadline.

Sysco ended the fiscal year with free cash flow of $1.7B, up $250M from a year ago.

Shares of Sysco are up 3.23% premarket to $72.25.

