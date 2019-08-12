Cowen reiterates an Outperform rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and raises the price target from $40 to $42.

The firm cites a meeting with CTO Mark Papermaster and the unveiling of AMD's new server processor that put the company in strong competition with Intel.

Cowen thinks AMD's consistent product execution across PC, GPU, and server can deliver upside to gross margin targets and material upside to the FY20 targets.