UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets

UDR (NYSE:UDR) agrees to acquire the remaining ~50% stake that it doesn't already own in 10 UDR/MetLife (NYSE:MET) Investment Management Joint Venture operating communities, one community under development, and four accretive development land sites, valued at $1.1B, or $557M at UDR's share.

Also agrees to sell its ~50% ownership interest in five UDR/MetLife Investment Management Joint Venture communities valued at $645M, or $323M at UDR's share, to MetLife Investment Management.

UDR's net cash outflow to complete the swap is expected to be ~$105M.

Revises guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO to adjust for the transaction to $2.06-$2.09 from its previous range of $2.05-$2.08.

Sees deal adding 1 cent-2 cents to 2020 adjusted FFO per share, inclusive of fair market value debt adjustments.