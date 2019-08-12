Barrick Gold sees production in upper end of guidance, costs in lower end
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.3% pre-market after reporting in-line Q2 earnings and a 20% Y/Y rise in revenues amid an optimistic outlook for full-year production and costs.
- Barrick says Q2 gold production rose 27% Y/Y to 1.35M oz. from 1.07M oz. in the prior-year period, driven by strong performances at Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and Veladero in Argentina, while falling 1% Q/Q from 1.37M oz.; Q2 copper production climbed 17% Y/Y and fell 8% Q/Q to 97M lbs.
- Q2 all-in sustaining costs for gold production rose 1.5% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $869/oz.; Q2 average realized gold price was $1,317/oz. vs. $1,307/oz. in Q1 and $1,313/oz. a year ago.
- For the full year, Barrick says it expects annual attributable gold production of 5.1M-5.6M oz. at AISC of $870-$920/oz., with the likelihood for output in the upper end of guidance and costs in the lower end.
- Barrick says Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture launched last month, is on track to deliver synergies of as much as $500/year in the first five years.
- The company maintains a $0.04/share dividend for Q2.