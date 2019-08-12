Barrick Gold sees production in upper end of guidance, costs in lower end

Aug. 12, 2019 8:49 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.3% pre-market after reporting in-line Q2 earnings and a 20% Y/Y rise in revenues amid an optimistic outlook for full-year production and costs.
  • Barrick says Q2 gold production rose 27% Y/Y to 1.35M oz. from 1.07M oz. in the prior-year period, driven by strong performances at Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and Veladero in Argentina, while falling 1% Q/Q from 1.37M oz.; Q2 copper production climbed 17% Y/Y and fell 8% Q/Q to 97M lbs.
  • Q2 all-in sustaining costs for gold production rose 1.5% Y/Y and 5% Q/Q to $869/oz.; Q2 average realized gold price was $1,317/oz. vs. $1,307/oz. in Q1 and $1,313/oz. a year ago.
  • For the full year, Barrick says it expects annual attributable gold production of 5.1M-5.6M oz. at AISC of $870-$920/oz., with the likelihood for output in the upper end of guidance and costs in the lower end.
  • Barrick says Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture launched last month, is on track to deliver synergies of as much as $500/year in the first five years.
  • The company maintains a $0.04/share dividend for Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.