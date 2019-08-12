Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings

Oppenheimer previews Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) a week ahead of the cosmetics company's earnings report release.

"Recent data points suggest continued robust growth in China and travel retail. We expect another top- and bottom-line beat, similar to recent quarters. However, we expect a conservative guide in typical EL fashion, which likely builds in a cushion for geopolitical risks and reflects ongoing FX headwinds," writes the analyst team.

The firm notes that Estee Lauder has meaningfully outperformed YTD (+43% vs. +17% gain for S&P 50).

"We have less conviction on the share price reaction given the meaningful outperformance lately, and we would take advantage of any volatility/profit taking. EL remains a top pick for us, and we continue to closely monitor macro/geopolitical developments."

Oppenheimer sticks with an Outperform rating on Estee Lauder and price target of $200 vs. the sell-side average PT of $186.52.