Novavax up 7% on new ResVax data

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to new data from its Phase 3 clinical trial, Prepare, evaluating maternal immunization with its RSV vaccine ResVax for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract infection with hypoxemia through the first 90 days of life in infants. The results were presented at the IDSOG Annual Meeting in Big Sky, MT.

Analyses of one-year data showed a 59.6% reduction in the rate of serious adverse events (SAEs) diagnosed as pneumonia, confirmed via chest x-ray, that extended through the first year of life. Efficacy was 72.9% through the first 180 days of lile for x-ray-confirmed pneumonia SAEs associated with RSV detection.