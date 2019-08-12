CBS, Viacom close in on merger exchange math (updated)

  • CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB) are in the endgame of their re-merger talks, the WSJ says, having narrowed their differences on a share exchange ratio to between 0.59 and 0.60.
  • That would mean a small premium for CBS shareholders.
  • While anything could yet happen (including a breakdown of talks), the two companies had worked out leadership issues before and are hoping to announce a deal as early as today.
  • Updated 10:12 a.m.: CNBC says it's now even tighter than that -- the negotiations are between 0.596 and 0.5965 shares, or an implied current price for Viacom of $29.07-$29.09. VIAB is down 3.2% to $29.04.
  • Premarket: CBS +1.5%; VIA +0.8%; VIAB -3.4%.
