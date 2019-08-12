Paysign +1.8% after management explains restricted cash 'lumpiness'

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) gains 1.8% in premarket trading after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer issued a note after the company's management talked with the analyst to clarify how to interpret Paysign's quarterly restricted cash balance.

Stock fell almost 22% intraday on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as investors interpreted a sequential decline in restricted cash to $42.6M at June 30 vs. $45.9M at March 31 as bad news for its pharmaceutical copay business.

"Management emphasized that fluctuations in the balance from quarter to quarter will occur and that sequential declines such as the one during 2Q19 can be attributed to technical factors rather than a slowdown in business activity," Palmer writes.

"Investors should anticipate some lumpiness in PAYS’ restricted cash balance going forward and look at the broader context in assessing the relative health of its pharma copay business," he noted.

Palmer rates Paysign neutral.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 1 Hold.)

See key stats comparison with peers.

Previously: Paysign sheds a bear as BTIG sees stock close to `fairly valued' (Aug. 6)