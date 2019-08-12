Five Below seen riding out tariff turmoil

Bank of America Merrill Lynch defends Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the face of concerns the retailer will be negatively impacted by tariffs.

"We think the latest 10% tariff on the remaining $300B in Chinese imports will apply to most of FIVE’s products. However, given strong vendor relationships, and the potential order volume growth working with FIVE (22% sales CAGR through F21), we think FIVE will have a greater ability to offset the impact than competitors," notes BAML.

BAML also sees the JustWow concept a long-term driver of sales for the company.

Five Below is kept by the firm slotted at Buy and assigned a price objective of $150. The PO reps 37% upside potential for shares and is well clear of the average sell-side PT of $139.00.