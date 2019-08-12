Occidental's deal for Anadarko 'destroyed value,' Evercore says in downgrade

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -1.3% pre-market after Evercore ISI downgrades shares to In-Line from Outperform without a price target, saying OXY's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum makes the company larger but less valuable.

OXY's "'pledge' for greater capital discipline and enhanced corporate governance proved fleeting," with significant decline in return on capital employed due to the Anadarko deal, Evercore analyst Doug Terreson writes.

The acquisition makes OXY larger but "significantly less valuable," according to Terreson, adding that the deal "destroyed value" and is 30% dilutive to return on capital employed.