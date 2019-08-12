SpartanNash -6% after CEO resignation, Fresh Kitchen exit

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announces that Chairman Dennis Eidson will become the company's interim president and CEO following the resignation CEO,Dave Staples.

"The Board remains confident in the Company’s strategic direction and its ability to generate top line growth; however, execution has fallen short of our expectations and we believe that now is the time for a leadership change," says Lead Independent Director Douglas Hacker.

SpartanNash also announces that it has made the decision to exit its Indianapolis-based Fresh Kitchen operations to improve operating earnings and EBITDA results, within the food distribution segment.

SPTN -5.62% premarket to $9.41.

Source: Press Release