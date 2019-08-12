Acacia Mining cleared to resume exports from Tanzania gold mine

Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) says it received approval from Tanzania's government to resume gold exports from its North Mara mine, nearly a month after it was ordered to suspend shipments from its largest mine.

However, the government also says certain provisions of mining regulations from 2010 likely were violated and tells Acacia to submit a North Mara feasibility study report and mine plan for approval by this Friday.

Acacia has been faces significant trouble in Tanzania, which prompted its largest shareholder, Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), to take charge of negotiations with the government to reach a resolution of various disputes.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow says the company has a "great deal of work" ahead resolving the problems around its African unit, whose buyout the company expects to complete next month.