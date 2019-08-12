Fed weighs new tool for a downturn - WSJ

The Federal Reserve board is considering the use of a tool that could reduce help ensure that credit is available during a downturn, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Called the countercyclical capital buffer, it lets the Fed require banks to hold more capital when the economy shows signs of overheating or to dial back on loss-absorbing capital buffers during downturns. The tool was approved in 2016 and hasn't yet been used.

The buffer generally applies to banks with more than $250B in assets, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Some Fed officials are debating on whether it's time to use to use the the countercyclical capital buffer and how to use it.

Some officials propose turning on the tool without increasing capital levels. Others think higher capital requirements should be applied now.

Requiring more capital be set aside could hamper the profits of banks, which are already under pressure due to declining interest rates.

