T. Rowe Price July AUM rises 1.0% from June

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW -0.8% ) preliminary assets under management of $1.136T at July 31, 2019 increased 1.0% from $1.125T at June 20, 2019.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were negligible for the month of July.

U.S. mutual funds' equity and blended assets AUM of $526M rose 1.0% M.M; fixed income AUM of $129M increased 1.6%.

Under subadvised and separate account and other investment products, equity and blended assets AUM of $372M increased 0.8% M/M; fixed income AUM of $109M rose 0.9%.