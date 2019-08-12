Stocks tilt lower amid rising economic growth concerns

Stocks start lower as nervous investors nervously monitor U.S.-China trade tensions and increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong; S&P and Dow both -0.8% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

This morning has been relatively quiet except for events in Hong Kong, where the airport authority canceled all flights after protesters flooded the airport.

Meanwhile, worries are growing over the economic impact of the trade war; Goldman Sachs has cut its Q4 U.S. growth forecast by 20 bps to 1.8%.

"The bear is alive and kicking," says Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson. "We think the failed breakout last week for the S&P 500 confirms we are still mired in a cyclical bear market."

European bourses reverse earlier gains, with France's CAC -0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed, and China's Shanghai Composite finished +1.5% .

In the U.S., financials ( -1.4% ), communication services ( -1% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.9% ) are the weakest sectors in the early going, while utilities ( +0.1% ) is the only group to open with a gain.

Rising U.S. Treasury prices continue to drive down yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 5 bps to 1.68% and the two-year yield off 4 bps to 1.59%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.36.