Liberty Global higher amid $2.5B share purchase offers

Liberty Global has launched $2.5B in tender offers to buy its shares.

The company's commenced modified Dutch Auction tenders to purchase up to $625M of its class A shares (LBTYA +1.5% ) and up to $1.875B of its class C shares (LBTYK +1.3% ).

The price for class A shares will range between $25.25 and $29.00 each, while the price for class C shares will range between $24.75 and $28.50 each.

Currently: LBTYA is at $26.36; LBTYK is at $26.19.

The tender offers expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9.