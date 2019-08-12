Nike to offer kids subscription service

Nike (NKE -0.6% ) plans to launch a subscription service for kids called Nike Adventure Club.

The service is aimed at parents looking to save costs on buying Nike shoes for growing children by paying a monthly fee for the ability to switch shoes more often. The service arrives with some doctors warnings that children active in sports aren't switching their shoe sizes quick enough.

Nike's kids business has accelerated recently, with sales up 11% on a constant currency basis.

The new service from the Swoosh is the company's first venture into subscription services. Will it be the last?