Owl Rock gets attention of three analysts
Aug. 12, 2019 10:00 AM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)
- Owl Rock Capital (ORCC -0.9%) gets new coverage by three analysts that skew toward the positive, though price targets indicate little upside potential.
- RBC Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Lee picks up coverage with an outperform rating and $17 price target; sees dividend policy sustainable through 2020.
- Risks include leveraged loan price volatility and potential for interest rate changes to affect funding costs and asset yields.
- Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett initiates at neutral with price target of $15.50; notes ORCC is "positioned to gain share," but sees limited upside given premium valuation.
- SunTrust analyst Mark Douglas Hughes gives ORCC a buy rating with a price target of $17, saying the company is well-aligned with shareholders; company is waiving incentive fee for five quarters after its July IPO before charging competitive fees.
- Before these actions, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (1 Outperform, 3 Neutral) with average price target of $16.13, implying potential upside of 1.8% from recent price of $15.84.
