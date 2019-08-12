Owl Rock gets attention of three analysts

  • Owl Rock Capital (ORCC -0.9%) gets new coverage by three analysts that skew toward the positive, though price targets indicate little upside potential.
  • RBC Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Lee picks up coverage with an outperform rating and $17 price target; sees dividend policy sustainable through 2020.
  1. Risks include leveraged loan price volatility and potential for interest rate changes to affect funding costs and asset yields.
  • Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett initiates at neutral with price target of $15.50; notes ORCC is "positioned to gain share," but sees limited upside given premium valuation.
  • SunTrust analyst Mark Douglas Hughes gives ORCC a buy rating with a price target of $17, saying the company is well-aligned with shareholders; company is waiving incentive fee for five quarters after its July IPO before charging competitive fees.
  • Before these actions, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (1 Outperform, 3 Neutral) with average price target of $16.13, implying potential upside of 1.8% from recent price of $15.84.
  • Previously: Owl Rock files mixed shelf for up to $3B of securities (Aug. 9)
