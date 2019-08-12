More on Valeura Energy Q2 earnings

Valeura Energy (OTC:PNWRF +10.5% ) said that though the company reported fall in quarterly production, it was able to achieve positive production test results at the Inanli-1 appraisal well

Gas flow from the Inanli-1 testing well has been stable, with production in the first eight days averaging 643 Mcf/day; water levels have been low, and are declining, said Valeura

Q2 production from Turkey's Thrace basin of 700 Boe/day, was 5% lower Y/Y and 9% down Q/Q.

Operating income rose 20% Y/Y to to $1.8M, led by a 15% increase in average gas price to $8.54/Mcf

Production revenue of $3.3M, was up 11% Y/Y primarily the result of lower production combined with a reduction in gas price realizations when expressed in C$

Exploration and development capital spending was $4.1M, a decrease of 28% from Q1 2019 as a result of end of drilling operations at the Devepinar-1 well in April 2019.

