Insight Enterprises to offer $300M of convertible senior notes due 2025

Insight Enterprises (NSIT -2.4% ) to offer $300M of Convertible Senior unsecured Notes due 2025 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers granted option to purchase and additional $50M of notes.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2020.

Insight will not be able to redeem the notes prior to August 20, 2022.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions, to repurchase up to $27.9M of company’s common stock and for general corporate purposes.