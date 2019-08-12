Procter & Gamble seen running laps around peers

Morgan Stanley keeps a positive view of the topline growth potential for Overweight-rated Procter & Gamble (PG +0.6%).
"We believe that PG's organic sales growth trajectory has sustainably improved, along with inflecting gross margins, both supported by strong Q4 results. This should drive EPS growth above peers, and drive multiple expansion above peers over time," writes the MS analyst team.
Despite the +40% runup in share price over the last 52 weeks, P&G is seen by MS as attractive due to robust topline growth, outsized gross margin expansion and attractive valuation. In regard to outperforming household consumer product peers like Clorox (CLX +0.4%), Church & Dwight (CHD +0.7%) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.4%) - the firm points to Procter & Gamble's supply chain optimization moves and better use of data and technology.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox